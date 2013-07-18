FCC Experimental Application Grants, Aug. 1, 2012-Feb. 1, 2013

WASHINGTON— The Experimental Licensing Branch of the Federal Communications Commission’s Office of Engineering and Technology released a list of the experimental licenses granted from Aug. 1, 2012 to Feb. 1, 2013.



WG2XDE The Boeing Co. 0084-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 0.001 - 74600.00 kHz and 75.40 - 100.00 MHz to conduct testing to validate the lightning protection design on the 747-8 airframe. Fixed: San Antonio (Bexar), Texas



WG2XHC Raytheon Co. 0298-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to transmit on multiple frequencies between 14 kHz and 18000 MHz for evaluation of shielded enclosures using IEEE STD 299-1997. Fixed: Saint Petersburg and Largo (Pinellis), Fla.



WG2XJM Tichansky, Eric 0472-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 135.70 - 137.80 kHz, 160.00 - 190.00 kHz, 460.00 - 480.00 kHz and 495.00 - 515.00 kHz to research radio wavelengths. Mobile: Saegertown, Penn.



WG2XLP Hugh P. Bunn, PE 0610-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 135.70 - 137.80 kHz for research to develop class E transmitting equipment and propagation studies. Fixed: Spartanburg, S.C .



WG2XKA John William Molnar 0511-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 460 kHz – 490 kHz for experiments in Compact Low Frequency Antenna Design Fixed: Benson (Rutland), Vt.



WG2XIQ John D Langridge 0435-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 465 – 478 kHz to test antennas and equipment. Fixed: Duncanville (Dallas), Texas



WF2XZM Bollinger Shipyards, Inc. 0496-EX-PL-2011 New experimental to operate in frequency bands between 1500 kHz and 14.50 GHz for testing communication equipment. Mobile: Within 12 NM of Grand Isle, La.



WG2XHP THE BOEING CO. 0397-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 2000 – 30000 kHz to conduct High Frequency (HF) radio selection tests and EMC testing. Fixed: Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Oklahoma City, Okla.



WG2XLB Raytheon Network Centric Systems 0591-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 11,125 kHz, 11,145 kHz, 11,615 kHz and 11,635 kHz to operate microwave equipment. Fixed: Las Cruces (Dona Ana), N.M.



WG2XJB DRS ICalif.S, LLC 0413-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 14350 – 14900 kHz, 29890 – 29910 kHz, 46.60 - 49.90 MHz, 148.00 - 149.90 MHz, 173.40 - 174.00 MHz and 454.00 - 455.00 MHz for radio testing. Fixed & Mobile: Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.



KC2XAJ Motorola Solutions, Inc. 0373-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on various frequencies from 25.01-940 MHz for testing and demonstrating land mobile radio equipment to potential customers. Mobile: Within the Continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii.



WG2XFS The Boeing Co. 0186-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 30 – 65 MHz, 800 – 960 MHz and 1160 – 1290 MHz for testing antennas. Fixed: St. Charles (St. Charles), Md.



WG2XLF Exelis Inc 0559-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in selected bands between 30-87 MHz for Radio testing and demonstrations. Mobile: Columbia City, Ind.



WG2XKD Pennsylvania State University 0509-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 49.80 MHz for meteor research. Fixed: Pine Grove Mills (Centre), Penn.



WG2XHQ Metric Systems Corp. 0392-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 54 – 698 MHz for White spaces testing. Mobile: Vista, Calif.



WF2XYK THE BOEING CO. 0478-EX-PL-2011 New experiment to operate on select frequencies between 119.025 MHz and 1150 MHz to conduct intra-system EMC testing on any HBC 300/350 aircraft. Fixed: Summit, Del.



WG2XKB The Boeing Co. 0526-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 123.025 MHz, 128.85 MHz, 136.50 MHz and 136.60 MHz to conduct communications data, voice, and EMI/EMC test of aircraft communications systems. Mobile: Wichita, Kan.



WG2XJO The Boeing Co. 0490-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on various frequencies between 138.25 MHz and 161.125 MHz for testing P-8I Aircraft production. Mobile: Washington State Coastal Waters



WG2XIC Lilee Systems, Ltd. 0405-EX-PL-2012 To support Positive Train Control (PTC) mandated by FRA in band 217-222 MHz. Fixed: Orinda and Bay Point (Contra Costa), Calif.



WG2XIB Lilee Systems, Ltd. 0404-EX-PL-2012 To support Positive Train Control (PTC) mandated by FRA in band 217-222 MHz. Fixed: Colma (San Mateo), Calif.



WG2XIA Lilee Systems, Ltd. 0403-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 217-222 MHz To support Positive Train Control (PTC) mandated by FRA Fixed: Los Altos and San Jose (Santa Clara), Calif.



WG2XHZ Lilee Systems, Ltd. 0383-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 217-222 MHz to support Positive Train Control (PTC) mandated by FRA. Fixed: Oakland and Pleasonton (Alemeda), Calif.



WG2XGD The Boeing Co. 0278-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 235.60 MHz, 239.575 MHz, 346.45 MHz and 357.40 MHz Testing communications package for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle applications. Mobile: 15,000 foot flight level, Boardman, Ore.



WG2XFW BAE Systems TSS Inc. 0239-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 249 – 270 MHz, 292 – 312 MHz, 3.70 - 4.20 GHz, 5.85 - 6.425 GHz, 7.25 - 7.75 GHz and 7.90 - 8.40 GHz for testing communications systems for the USS independence class of littoral combat ship.



WG2XFY Cosmogia Inc. 0100-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on frequencies between 400 MHz and 8 GHz for Cubesat testing. Mobile: Nadir pointing on a cubesat in elliptical LEO orbit (290 km x 575 km) in Space.



WG2XEB The Boeing Co. 0128-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in frequency bands between 400 MHz and 26000 MHz to measure RF propagation within wing box to determine power distribution. Fixed: Seattle (King), Wash.



WG2XKX Cosmogia Inc. 0551-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 400 MHz and 8 GHz for Cubesat operation. Mobile: Nongeostationary orbits, Space



WG2XKM SpaceX 0366-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 400.5, 2040.5675, 2205.5, 2215.727 - 2216.273, 2216 and 2231.5 MHz to conduct complete end-to-end radiated testing of a flight vehicle’s communication system prior to shipment to the launch facility. Mobile: Hawthorne, Calif. - Mobile within the SpaceX factory



WG2XMD Blue Origin 0635-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 401.20 MHz and 401.80 MHz To conduct flight testing an autonomous rocket propelled space launch vehicle. Mobile: Flight 400,000 feet AGL, Van Horn (Culberson), Texas



WG2XGI Panasonic Avionics Corp. 0234-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in frequency bands between 410.00 MHz and 5825.00 MHz fpr ground testing onboard aircraft communications systems. Mobile: Temporary Fixed, Aircraft on the Ground, Lake City (Columbia), Fla.; Tampa (Hillsoborough), Fla.



WG2XKZ General Dynamics C4 Systems 0518-EX-PL-2012 New experimental in 415.1-415.3 and 420.1-420.3 MHz to demonstrate the capabilities of a prospective communications system to Federal, State, and Local Public Safety organizations. Fixed: Scottsdale, Ariz. - 4 -



WG2XLK Lockheed Martin Corp. 0599-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 420-450 MHz to test low frequency sensor radar. Mobile: Syracuse, NY



WG2XKY Rockwell Collins, Inc. 0580-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 420-450 MHz to test soldier radio waveform. Mobile: Cedar Rapids, IA



WG2XJL Raytheon Network Centric Systems 0483-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 420 – 450 MHz to develop and demonstrate a high speed data gateway radio system. Mobile: McKinney, Texas



WG2XIW Raytheon Network Centric Systems 0438-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 420-450 MHz to test a communication system Mobile: Fullerton, Calif.



WG2XIG Raytheon Network Centric Systems 0387-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 420 – 450 MHz and 928 – 940 MHz to provide command and control Communications during the San Bernardino Sheriff Demonstration exercise Mobile: San Bernardino, Calif.



WG2XLQ SRC, Inc 0561-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 435 MHz to conduct RF signature experiments. Fixed & Mobile: Syracuse (Onondaga), NY



WG2XLU Colorado Satellite Services, LLC 0605-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 437.49 - 437.51 MHz for testing radios for use in cubesats. Fixed: Parker (Elbert), CO



WG2XLY WLS Television, Inc. 0504-EX-PL-2012 New experimental on 450.0875, 450.3875, 450.5875, 455.0875, 455.15 and 455.5875 MHz to test a digital system in the high noise urban environment typical in the broadcast news service. Fixed & Mobile: Chicago (Cook), IL



WG2XIX Scripps Media, Inc. 0419-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 450.1625 MHz, 450.4875 MHz, 455.1625 MHz and 455.4875 MHz for WFTS Motorola Mototrbo radios testing Fixed & Mobile: Riverview and Tampa (Hillsborough), Fla.



WG2XLD Spectrum Bridge Inc. 0520-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 470 - 488 and 512 - 530 MHz for the purpose of verifying the viability of White Space technology for use in agricultural production. Fixed: Wasco (Kern), Calif.



WG2XJW TV Band Services LLC 0505-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 470 MHz – 608 MHz and 614 – 698 MHz for White Space bed testing Fixed & Mobile: Wilmington (New Hanover), N.C.



WG2XJF MEOW Global Networks, Inc. 0421-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 518 – 524 MHz and 530 – 536 MHz for White Spaces testing. Fixed & Mobile: San Francisco and Mountain View, Calif.



WG2XGS Wichita State Univ. - National Institute for Aviation Research 0311-EX-PL- 2012 New experimental to operate in various bands between 540 kHz to 18 GHz for testing ability of aircraft to shield against high intensity radiated fields. Mobile: Wichita (Sedgwick), Kan.



WG2XFT The Boeing Co. 0191-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 614 – 810 MHz, 1300 – 1350 MHz, 1390 – 1430 MHz and 1610 – 1755 MHz for testing antennas. Fixed: St. Charles (St. Charles), MD



WG2XHB Landover Wireless Corp. 0334-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 681 – 691 MHz to demonstrate and test of an LTE based eNodeB transmission equipment Fixed & Mobile: Columbia (Boone), MD



WG2XIT Oceus Networks 0416-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in various bands between 698 and 2155 MHz for demonstrations of 3G and 4G technology. Mobile: Ft Benning, Ga.



WG2XIM Cassidian Communications 0388-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 700 MHz for testing LTE equipment. Mobile: Tampa (Hillsborough), Fla.



WG2XHH QUALCOMM Incorporated 0357-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 704 – 716 MHz, 824 – 849 MHz, 1710 – 1755 MHz and 1850 – 1910 MHz to test 3G/4G devices. Mobile: Within the Continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii



WG2XIY Oceus Networks 0424-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 704-716 MHz and 734-746 MHz for demonstration of 4G equipment. Fixed & Mobile: Gila Bend (Maricopa), Ariz.



WG2XLG Harris Corp. 0338-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 746-756, 777-787, 1710-1755 and 2110-2155 MHz for research and development of solutions for testing and demonstration of a 4G cellular wireless communications network. Mobile: Melbourne, Fla.



WG2XIS Motorola Solutions, Inc. 0443-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 758 – 768 MHz and 788 – 798 MHz LTE Testing. Fixed & Mobile: Chicago, Ill.



WG2XIJ RAVIG INC 0408-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 801 – 811 MHz, 935 – 938 MHz, 2110 – 2126 MHz and 2620 – 2640 MHz to test and demonstrate data and Internet-based mobile services using equipment that is authorized in the U.S. and commercially available. Fixed & Mobile: Pittsburg (Contra Costa), Calif.



WG2XHL Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. 0358-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 865.90 MHz, 868.472 MHz and 868.825 MHz to test and design of lighting control. Fixed: Coopersburg (Lehigh), Penn.



WG2XJC Sensus Spectrum LLC 0456-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 867.50 - 868.50 MHz for testing and developing handheld units Mobile: Durham, N.C.



WG2XJE LOCKHEED MARTIN COre.P. 0455-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in various bands between 902 MHz and 100 GHz for Radar cross section measurement. Fixed: Bithlo (Orange), Fla.



WG2XJD University Of Maryland Eastern Shores (UMES) 0260-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 902 – 928 MHz and 5.74 - 5.86 GHz to test a small unmanned aerial system. Mobile: Princess Anne (Somerset), Md.



WG2XKJ SpaceX 0461-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 915.37 MHz used as a communication link between SpaceX’s recovery boat and the Falcon 9 first stage after it has landed in the Pacific Ocean. Mobile: Pacific Ocean



WG2XHD Raytheon 0271-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 1030 MHz and 1090 MHz to operate an antenna test range. Fixed: McKinney (Collin), Texas



WG2XHI The Boeing Co. 0355-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on frequencies between 1200 MHz and 13249 MHz for Testing HP 702 MexSAT Satellite. Fixed: El Segundo (Los Angeles), Calif.



WG2XJN SRC, Inc. 0488-EX-PL-2012 New experimental on 1225 MHz for avian and aircraft detection in the presence of wind turbines. Fixed: Near Rolling Hills (Converse), Wyo.



WG2XIR Lockheed Martin Corp. 0432-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 1227.6 MHz and 1575.42 MHz for testing radionavigation satellite service (RNSS) equipment and systems. Fixed: Syracuse (Onondaga), N.Y.



WG2XMB The Boeing Co. 0574-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 1227.60 MHz and 1575.42 MHz for testing stand-alone GPS receivers. Fixed: Newington, Va.



WG2XHA Raytheon Missile Systems 0306-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 1227.60 MHz and 1575.42 MHz for the development of advanced weapons systems, many of which are deployed from manned and unmanned aircraft, using GPS Mobile: Tucson (Pima), Ariz.; Whetstone (Cochise), Ariz.



WG2XIL Cisco Systems Inc 0411-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 1400 MHz and 3650 MHz for compliance testing of products. Mobile: San Jose (Santa Clara), Calif.



WG2XJV Lockheed Martin Corp. 0471-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on various frequencies between 1438.50 and 2380.50 MHz for verification and testing for non-flight of target missile system. Fixed: Courtland (Lawrence), Ala.



WG2XIO Fargo, City of 0400-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 1564 – 1586 MHz for testing stand-alone GPS receivers. Fixed: Fargo, N.D.



WG2XHN The Boeing Co. 0340-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 1575 MHz for testing radionavigation satellite service (RNSS) equipment and systems. Fixed: San Diego (San Diego), Calif.



WG2XHS CESSNA AIRCRAFT CO. 0359-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 1575.42 MHz for testing GPS equipment. Fixed: Wichita (Sedgwick), Kan.



WG2XHT CESSNA AIRCRAFT CO. 0360-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 1575.42 MHz for testing GPS equipment. Fixed: Wichita (Sedgwick), Kan.



WG2XLC The Boeing Co. 0586-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 1625.50 - 1660.00 MHz to support operation of Inmarsat mobile terminals. Mobile: Within the Continental United States



WG2XMO Ericsson Inc 0634-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 1710 – 1730 MHz and 2110 – 2130 MHz for testing LTE equipment. Fixed & Mobile: Lynnwood, Bothell, Mill Creek and Everett (Snohomish), Wash.



WG2XLN T-Mobile License LLC 0596-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 1755 – 1780 MHz and 2155 – 2180 MHz for testing LTE in the AWS-1 band. Mobile: Within the Continental United States



WG2XJG TrellisWare Technologies, Inc 0469-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 1775 – 1795 MHz for sending and receiving voice communications, data, and streaming video in a combat environment. Mobile: Crystal City, Va.



WG2XLR Hewlett Packard Co. 0579-EX-PL-2012 New experimental in 1940-1945, 1954-1959, 1970-1975, 2115-2125 and 2145-2155 MHz for investigation of in-building localization/positioning of user equipment connected to low-power enterprise 3G-based enterprise radio access network. Fixed: Palo Alto (Santa Clara), Calif.



WG2XJX SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc 0382-EX-PL-2012 New experimental in 1964-1974 MHz, 2115-2125 MHz and 2145-2155 MHz for development of 3G femtocell products. Fixed: Fremont (Alemeda), Calif.



WG2XKN Raytheon Missile Systems 0272-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 2000 MHz – 40 GHz to test indoor near field antenna. Fixed: Tucson, Ariz.



WE2XRD Raytheon 0126-EX-PL-2008 New experimental to operate in frequency bands between 2000 MHz and 14400 MHz for outdoor antenna testing. Fixed: McKinney (Collin), Texas



WG2XHW Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 0380-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 2091.50 MHz for testing a Research and Development (R&D) Vertical Takeoff, Vertical Landing (VTVL) vehicle Fixed: McGregor (Coryell), Texas



WG2XJR The Boeing Co. 0497-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on various frequencies between 2205.50 MHz and 2282.50 MHz for testing Aircraft. Mobile: Seattle, Wash.



WG2XKP Radio Mobile Access, Inc. 0567-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 2345 – 2365 MHz to test LTE eNode. Fixed: Andover (Middlesex), Mass.



WG2XJH Raytheon BBN Technologies 0470-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 2573 – 2583 MHz for networking experimentation for The Global Environment for Network Innovations - Fixed: Cambridge (Middlesex), Mass.



WG2XHK QUALCOMM Incorporated 0367-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 2668 – 2690 MHz to test Time Division Duplex technology. Fixed & Mobile: Bridgewater (Somerset), NJ; San Diego (San Diego), Calif.



WG2XKan. The Boeing Co. 0570-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 2670 – 2690 MHz for testing aircraft. Fixed: Seattle (King), Wash.



WG2XDR Enterprise Electronics Corp 0037-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 2700 MHz, and in 5300-5600 MHz and 9300-9400 MHz for testing doppler weather radar. Fixed: Enterprise (Coffee), Ala.



WG2XFG The Boeing Co. 0169-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on select frequencies between 2900 MHz and 15150 MHz for testing satellite equipment. Fixed: El Segundo (Los Angeles), Calif.



WG2XHF Hume Center at Virginia Tech 0305-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 3300 - 3500 MHz for research and development of solutions for efficient coexistence of radar and communications systems by developing cognitive radars under Office of Naval Research contract. Fixed: Blacksburg, Va.



WG2XJU The Boeing Co. 0466-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 4665 MHz and 4685 MHz for testing and development of telemetry transmitters operating in the C band. Mobile: Flight operations, Berkeley, Mo.



WG2XHY Saab Sensis Corp. 0325-EX-PL-2012 New experimental in 5090-5150 MHz to support FAA contract for the Airport Surface Surveillance Capability program. Fixed: East Syracuse (Onondaga), Calif.



WG2XKC CBF Networks 0506-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 5250 MHz - 5350 MHz and 5725 MHz - 5875 MHz for equipment testing in 5 GHz bands. Fixed & Mobile: Bellevue (King), Wash.



WG2XLI CBF Networks 0560-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 5250 - 5350 MHz and 5725 - 5875 MHz for equipment testing. Fixed & Mobile: Plano (Collin), Texas



WG2XCY L-3 Communications Corp. Narda Satellite Networks 0025-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 5850 MHz - 6425 MHz, 7900 - 8400 MHz, 14.00 - 14.50 and 30.00 - 31.00 GHz to test SATCOM antennas. Mobile: Hauppauge, N.Y.



WG2XJQ KVH Industries 0489-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 5925-6425 MHz for terminal testing. Fixed: Middletown (Newport), R.I.



WG2XMI DRS ICalif.S, LLC 0573-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 7900 – 8400 MHz for equipment testing. Mobile: (DRS Merrimack Campus) Merrimack, N.H.



WG2XJS 4-D Security Solutions, Inc. 0492-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 8750 MHz – 8950 MHz for testing surveillance radars. Fixed: Somerset (Somerset), N.J.



WG2XIF Laurel Technologies Partnership 0402-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 9000-10,000 MHz to field test squire radar and scout radar. Fixed & Mobile: Safety Harbor and Tierra Verde (Pinellas), Fla.



WG2XGM ITT Exelis Inc. 0166-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 9025 MHz, 9025 MHz, 9100 MHz and 9125 MHz to test precision approach radar systems. Fixed: Van Nuys (Los Angeles), Calif.



WG2XGN ITT Exelis Inc. 0221-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 9025 MHz, 9080 MHz, 9100 MHz and 9125 MHz to test precision approach radar system in 9 GHz. Fixed: Van Nuys (Los Angeles), Calif.



WG2XIE Amphitech Systems 0395-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 9200 – 9500 MHz for Radar equipment demonstrations. Mobile: Within the Continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii



WG2XGY Science Applications International Corp. 0286-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 9200-10440 MHz for testing of a radar. Mobile: Manassas, Va.



WG2XIN Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems 0426-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 9300 – 9500 MHz and 15.70 - 17.20 GHz to demonstrate and test camera and radar systems under contract for DHS. Fixed: Nogales (Santa Cruz), Ariz.



WG2XKU DRS C3 & Aviation Co. 0491-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 9300-9500 GHz for Radar and equipment testing - 10 - Mobile: Three Points, Ariz.



WG2XLA Rockwell Collins, Inc. 0582-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 9320.10 - 9400.70 MHz, 9327.40 - 9348.60 MHz and 9457.10 - 9480.70 MHz to test weather radar for aircrafts. Fixed: Cedar Rapids (Linn), Iowa



WG2XFH Raytheon Co. 0183-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 9350 – 10000 MHz for antenna testing Fixed: McKinney (Collin), Texas



WG2XFI Raytheon Co. 0187-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 9350 – 10000 MHz for ground and airborne testing Mobile: Galveston, Texas



WG2XIH University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez 0261-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 9380 - 9440 MHz for testing a lower tropospheric weather radar to study rainfall. Fixed: Bayamon, P.R.



WG2XJP Georgia Tech Research Institute 0482-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 9500 MHz for demonstration of a small form factor radar on an unmanned aerial vehicle. Mobile: Early County Airport, Blakely, Ga. - max altitude 8000 ft.



WG2XIZ SRI International 0344-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate an airborne radar on 9625 MHz. Mobile Ann Arbor, Mich.



WG2XLH DRS C3 & Aviation Co. 0541-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 10000 MHz for equipment testing Mobile: Three Points, Ariz.



WG2XLJ DRS C3 & Aviation Co. 0565-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 10000 MHz for antenna testing. Mobile: Temporary Fixed (Ground) Operations Within 50km of Centerpoint Coordinates (Tucson, Ariz.)



WG2XJT 4-D Security Solutions, Inc. 0494-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 10200 MHz – 10550 MHz for testing surveillance radars. Fixed: Somerset (Somerset), N.J.



WG2XKI The BOEING Co. 0543-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in frequency bands between 11000 MHz and 29.70 GHz to conduct an initial testing of Ka band satellite simulator and signal generator. Fixed: Herndon (Fairfax), Va.



WG2XHX Raytheon Co. 0319-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 11749.00 MHz, 11750.75 MHz, 14049.00 MHz and 14050.75 MHz to test Hop Devil Support Loopback Fixed: Sunnyvale (Santa Clara), Calif.



WG2XFO The Boeing Co. 0229-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 16210 - 16500 MHz for testing SR Hawk Radar. Mobile: Gila Bend, Ariz.



WG2XKV Plextek Limited 0532-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate on 17000 MHz for Radar testing Mobile: Within the Continental United States



WG2XHJ Innovative Signal Analysis Inc 0361-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 21200 – 23600 MHz to research and demonstrate a signal processing capability. Mobile: Aurora (Denver), Colo.



WG2XID Ericsson Inc 0326-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 22200 – 22240 MHz to test backhaul technologies Microwave links Fixed: Plano (Collin), Texas



WG2XLM BOEING CO., THE 0603-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 25.25 - 27.50 GHz for testing Ka band system to track moving vehicles at Boeing facility. Mobile: Tukila, Wash.



WG2XKT Lockheed Martin Corp. 0513-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 29.5-30 GHz to test a (prototype) Aero modem. Mobile: Patuxent River [St. Marys], Md.



WG2XHU Raytheon Missile Systems 0368-EX-PL-2012 New experimental to operate in 94 – 96 GHz for testing security systems Fixed: Tucson (Pima), Ariz.



