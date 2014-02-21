FCC Commissioners to Address 2014 NAB Show

Mignon Clyburn

WASHINGTON— Federal Communications Commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Michael O’Rielly and Ajit Pai will be featured in the NAB Show session “Inside the Beltway Style” April 8 at 2:30 p.m. in Las Vegas.



During the session, NAB Chief Operating Officer Chris Ornelas will lead a discussion on regulatory issues facing broadcasters, including the spectrum incentive auction, ownership regulation, radio revitalization and retransmission consent.



Clyburn has served on the commission since 2009. She served as acting Chairwoman from May - November 2013. In her two terms at the agency, Clyburn has been an advocate for enhanced accessibility in communications for disabled citizens. She has fought to promote strong competition across all communications platforms and media ownership that reflects the demographics of America.



Clyburn also served for 11 years on the Public Service Commission of South Carolina before joining the FCC. Prior to her service on the PSC, Clyburn was publisher and general manager of The Coastal Times, a Charleston-based weekly newspaper that focused no on issues affecting the African American community. She co-owned and operated the family-founded newspaper for 14 years.





Ajit Pai Pai joined the FCC as commissioner in May 2012 and is focusing on creating a regulatory environment in which competition and innovation can flourish. During his time at the FCC, Pai has made AM radio revitalization a priority. Between 2007 and 2011, he held several positions in the FCC’s Office of General Counsel, including dputy general counsel. Prior to joining the FCC, he was a partner in the communications practice at Jenner and Block LLP and associate general counsel at Verizon Communications Inc.



Pai began his career in Washington in the Department of Justice, first as an honors program trial attorney on the Telecommunications Task Force in the Antitrust Division and later as senior counsel in the Office of Legal Policy. He also worked in multiple capacities for the Senate Judiciary Committee, including as chief counsel to the Subcommittee on the constitution, civil rights and property rights. Pai clerked for a judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana following law school.



O’Rielly joined the FCC in November 2013. Between 2010 and 2013, he held several positions in the Office of the Senate Republican Whip, including policy advisor and deputy chief of staff and policy director for Sen. Jon Kyl.





Michael O'Rielly Previously, O’Rielly worked on the U.S. Senate Republican Policy Committee as a policy analyst for banking, technology, transportation, trade and commerce issues. From 2003 to 2008, he served as senior legislative assistant and then as legislative director in the office of Sen. John Sununu. In the U.S. House of Representatives, O’Rielly served as a professional staff member on the committee on energy and commerce from 1998 to 2003 and telecommunications policy analyst from 1995 to 1998.



Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has also been invited to speak on the panel.



As previously announced, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will address the NAB Show April 8 at 9 a.m.



NAB Show will be held April 5-10, 2014.