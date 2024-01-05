FCC Commissioner Carr Appoints Arpan Sura Legal Advisor

WASHINGTON, D.C.—FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has announced that Arpan Sura has joined his office as legal advisor.

“I am very pleased to welcome Arpan to the office as legal advisor,” Carr said. “Arpan is a true lawyer’s lawyer as well as an experienced advisor on a range of policy issues. His wealth of experience on wireless, satellite, consumer protection, media, technology, and litigation issues will be a tremendous asset to the office. I look forward to drawing on his advice and counsel.”

Arpan previously served as senior counsel to the chief of the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, where he focused on spectrum policy, emerging technologies, and infrastructure matters. Before joining the Commission, Arpan spent more than a decade representing clients in the telecommunications and technology sectors, most recently as counsel in the Communications, Internet, and Media practice at Hogan Lovells. Arpan received his bachelor degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and his J.D. from William & Mary Law School, where he served on the William & Mary Law Review.