FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to Keynote NextGen TV Conference

WASHINGTON—NextGen TV will get its time in the spotlight at this year’s virtual NAB Show New York, with the annual Next Gen Broadcast Conference planning to mark the progress of ATSC 3.0 deployment and new technology, as well as feature a keynote from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr.

The one-day conference will feature 25 industry experts taking part in virtual panels that address ATSC 3.0 retail readiness for consumer receivers, the expansion of ATSC 3.0 into core network technologies, collaboration efforts of next-gen broadcasting, how U.S. cable operators are readying for NextGen TV and what steps broadcasters are taking as ATSC 3.0 rolls out to three-quarters of U.S. households by the end of 2021, according to ATSC President Madeleine Noland.

FCC’s Carr is expected to give his keynote on the potential for ATSC 3.0 to transform local TV broadcasting. Carr, who ATSC says termed the phrase “broadcast internet services,” will provide an update on the future of the broadcast spectrum and the role of the FCC in the voluntary transition to ATSC 3.0 broadcasting.

Another special session included in the conference lineup will discuss the potential for integration of ATSC 3.0 in India. Noland will moderate the session with Shashi Shekhart Vempati, CEO of Prasar Bharati, and Pamela Kumar, director general at TSDSI, and how ATSC 3.0 can be interoperable with 5G or 6G networks, something that India is helping lead the way on.