FCC Chairman Pai Announces Pelkey as Press Secretary

WASHINGTON– Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today announced that he has appointed Tina Pelkey as press Secretary for the chairman. Pelkey will report to the director of the FCC’s Office of Media Relations.



“Tina brings to the job a wealth of media relations experience, a tremendous work ethic, and a lot of energy,” Pai said. “I look forward to working with Tina as a key part of our team. And it goes without saying that it’s nice having another Kansan at the commission.”



Pelkey most recently served as senior vice president at Black Rock Group, focusing on strategic communications and public affairs. She previously worked in Brussels, Belgium, for Weber Shandwick, a global public relations firm. Prior to that, she worked at DCI Group and served as national press secretary for Senator John Cornyn of Texas. Pelkey is a native of Lenexa, Kan., and a graduate of the University of Kansas with degrees in journalism and political science.



The FCC’s Office of Media Relations is the agency’s liaison to the news media. It provides information to the public about the work of the FCC, manages content on the commission’s website, oversees the release of FCC documents, leads the agency’s social media accounts, and manages audio/visual services for the commission’s public meeting room.