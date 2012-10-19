FCC Chairman Announces Communications Staff Changes

WASHINGTON– FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski today announced that Neil Grace, who previously served as the Chairman’s press secretary, will take on the role of senior communications adviser to the FCC. Justin Cole will also join the Office of the Chairman, replacing Grace as press secretary.



“As press secretary, Neil has been essential to building and delivering the news about our initiatives, working both within and beyond the Federal Communications Commission to help drive our agenda to increase broadband access and adoption. His substantive counsel has made him an invaluable leader at the agency,” Genachowski said.



As press secretary, Grace served as chief spokesperson for the Chairman, building and driving external media relations across the Chairman’s agenda and serving as resource across the agency. Before joining the FCC, Grace was director of issues and crisis practice for Burson-Marsteller, managing media relations on behalf of technology and telecommunications clients for the consulting firm. He led media campaigns on a number of issues ranging from intellectual property, international trade, automotive and energy and sustainability in the marketplace. Grace is a graduate of Georgetown University.



Cole most recently served as the lead corporate communications manager for Tata Communications, where he was responsible for overseeing communications and media relations for the company related to its telecommunications and Enterprise IT business lines. Cole also served as a deputy editor for Fitch Ratings, working with the company’s global analyst staff to oversee the management and publication of sovereign and institutional commentaries, reports and rating actions.



Cole’s qualifying experience also includes time as a business and economics correspondent for Agence France-Presse in the news agency’s Washington, D.C. bureau. He also worked as a business and energy journalist for Dow Jones & Company. Cole is a graduate in Comparative American Studies from The University of Warwick, England.



“I am pleased to welcome Justin to our incredibly talented and dedicated staff at the FCC. His leadership, expertise and insights will be invaluable additions to our communications team as we continue our effort to unleash the opportunities of broadband for all Americans,” Genachowski said.



