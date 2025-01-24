FCC Chair Carr Announces More Key Appointments

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr finished his first week heading the agency by announcing more key staff appointments, including Ira Keltz as acting chief engineer, Office of Engineering and Technology.

“I am grateful that these talented professionals have agreed to step in and serve the FCC in these important roles,” Carr said. “I look forward to working with them as we advance the Commission’s agenda and deliver great results for the American people.”

The FCC described the new appointments as follows:

Tom Sullivan, Acting Chief of the Office of International Affairs . Sullivan has served in other leadership roles at the commission, including as deputy chief of the bureau which he now leads, chief of the International Bureau, and chief of staff for the International Bureau. He joined the FCC in 1991 after receiving his master’s degree in public policy from the University of Michigan.

. Sullivan has served in other leadership roles at the commission, including as deputy chief of the bureau which he now leads, chief of the International Bureau, and chief of staff for the International Bureau. He joined the FCC in 1991 after receiving his master’s degree in public policy from the University of Michigan. Ira Keltz, Acting Chief Engineer, Office of Engineering and Technology . Keltz began working on spectrum policy issues at the FCC in 1994 and most recently served as deputy chief of the office. He has also held management positions in the office’s Policy and Rules Division and Electromagnetic Compatibility Division and worked for the agency’s Wireless Bureau—then the Private Radio Bureau. He earned his master’s degree in electrical engineering from George Washington University and his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan.

. Keltz began working on spectrum policy issues at the FCC in 1994 and most recently served as deputy chief of the office. He has also held management positions in the office’s Policy and Rules Division and Electromagnetic Compatibility Division and worked for the agency’s Wireless Bureau—then the Private Radio Bureau. He earned his master’s degree in electrical engineering from George Washington University and his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan. Catherine Matraves, Acting Chief of the Office of Economics and Analytics . Matraves joined the office as a deputy division chief in the Economic Analysis Division when the office was formed in 2018 and became deputy chief for economics in January 2022. She first joined the commission in 2010 as an economist in the Wireless Bureau, and then deputy division chief of the same. She is an expert in telecommunications, including merger analysis, broadband policy, adoption, and access, and the economics of spectrum and spectrum management. Prior to joining the Commission, Matraves was first a Research Fellow at the WZB (Berlin Social Science Center). She later taught economics at various universities. She received her Doctorate in Economics from the University of East Anglia in England.

. Matraves joined the office as a deputy division chief in the Economic Analysis Division when the office was formed in 2018 and became deputy chief for economics in January 2022. She first joined the commission in 2010 as an economist in the Wireless Bureau, and then deputy division chief of the same. She is an expert in telecommunications, including merger analysis, broadband policy, adoption, and access, and the economics of spectrum and spectrum management. Prior to joining the Commission, Matraves was first a Research Fellow at the WZB (Berlin Social Science Center). She later taught economics at various universities. She received her Doctorate in Economics from the University of East Anglia in England. Katie Gorscak, Acting Director of the Office of Media Relations. Gorscak is acting director of media relations. She has been with the FCC since 2014, first as the director of communications for the Connect2Health Task Force and recently as a senior communications adviser in Media Relations. Prior to joining the FCC, Gorscak was a public affairs specialist at both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She started her career in the nonprofit sector with health and engineering organizations. Gorcsak holds a master’s degree in public communication from American University and a bachelor’s degree in electronic media from the University of Dayton.