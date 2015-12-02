FCC Auction Application Form 177 Becomes Official

WASHINGTON—The application form for selling a broadcast TV spectrum license has become official. The Federal Communications Commission’s Form 177 has made it through the Office of Management and Budget and into the Federal Register, making it effective as of Dec. 2.



The OMB specifically approved, “on an emergency basis,” information collection on Form 177 for a six-month period starting Nov. 19, 2015 and expiring on May 31, 2016. The Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 requires federal agencies to have an OMB Control Number in order to collect information.



Form 177 has not been published as of this posting, but the commission has released “an extensive set of instructions,” according to Harry Cole at Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth. The application window for Form 177 will open Dec. 8 and close Jan. 12, 2016. The commission will be holding a Reverse Auction Application Workshop on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. ET. The workshop will be streamed live with open captioning over the Internet from www.fcc.gov/live. A recorded version will be available on demand for streaming afterward on the Auction 1001 Website. An online tutorial with 32 slides and narration is available now on demand.



Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth has more information at Comm Law Blog. The commission also issued a clarification last week about making auction payments to third parties. John Eggerton of B&C has details.