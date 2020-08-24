FCC Appoints Leaders of Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced the appointment of Tricia Paoletta and Bryan Tramont as the chair and vice chair, respectively, of the FCC’s World Radiocommunications Conference Advisory Committee.

The FCC re-chartered the advisory committee in April with the mission of providing advice, technical support and recommended proposals for the International Telecommunication Union’s World Radiocommunication Conference scheduled to be held in 2023.

The World Radiocommunication Conference is held every three to four years where countries decide on the allocation of frequency spectrum to allow the deployment or growth of all types of radiocommunication services, like wireless, broadcasting, satellite and aeronautical services. The last edition took place in 2019.

Paoletta is a partner at the law firm of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP, where she focuses on telecommunications, trade and technology policy. She previously served as the director of Telecommunications Trade Policy in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, as well as time as a senior advisor to the FCC’s International Bureau Chief.

Tramont is the managing partner at Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP. Before this role he was chief of staff of the FCC under Chairman Michael Powell. Previously, he was senior legal advisor to Chairman Powell, as well as then-commissioners Kathleen Abernathy and Harold Furchtgott-Roth. Currently, he also serves as a member of NTIA’s Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.

“The FCC’s approach to the next World Radiocommunication Conference will have significant implications for America’s leadership in the development and deployment of next-generation communications services, and it is therefore vital that this advisory committee provide the commissioners and staff with its best advice as we look ahead to 2023,” said Pai. “Tricia and Bryan together bring to the committee a wealth of knowledge about the communications industry and experience in building coalitions among industry players and across federal government agencies. I am grateful that they have agreed to serve in these leadership roles for this critical advisory committee.”