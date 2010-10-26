FCC Announces Members of Technical Advisory Council

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission has announced the membership of its new Technical Advisory Council. The formation of the council was announced at the commission’s regular monthly meeting last week. Tom Wheeler, former head of the wireless industry lobby and now a private equity investor, was named chairman.



Members include individuals from a broad range of industry sectors:



Mark Bayliss, president of Visual Link Internet, Lc, representing Virginia ISP Association and West Virginia Broadband Cooperative.



Nomi Bergman, president of Bright House Networks, representing Bright House Networks.



Peter Bloom, advisory director for General Atlantic, representing General Atlantic



Vinton Cerf, vice president and chief Internet evangelist of Google, representing Google.



John Chapin, visiting scientist at MIT’s Communication & Network Group, Research Laboratory of Electronics, representing the Wireless Innovation Forum.



kc claffy, adjunct professor in the Computer Science and Engineering Department at U.C. at San Diego, representing the Cooperative Association for Internet Data Analysis.



David Clark, senior research scientist at MIT’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science serving as special government employee.



Lynn Claudy, senior vice president of Science and Technology for the National Association of Broadcasters, representing the NAB.



Richard Currier, vice president and chief technical officer for Loral Space and Communications, representing Loral.



Brian Daly, director of AT&T’s Core & Government/Regulatory Standards, chief technology officer of its Strategic Standards, representing AT&T.



Adam Drobot, managing director and CTO for 2M Companies, representing 2M.



Tom Evslin, board member of the Vermont Telecommunications Authority, State of Vermont, representing the governor of Vermont.



Charlotte Field, senior vice president of Infrastructure and Operations for National Engineering and Technical Operations at Comcast, representing Comcast.



Mark Gorenberg, managing director of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, representing Hummer Winblad Venture Partners.



Dick Green, board member of Liberty Global Inc., representing Liberty Global.



Dale Hatfield, executive director of Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship at the University of Colorado at Boulder, representing Silicon Flatirons Center.



Erwin Hudson, executive vice president and chief technology officer at WildBlue Communications, Inc., representing WildBlue.



Ari Juels, chief scientist at RSA Laboratories/EMC, representing EMC.



Kevin Kahn, senior fellow and director of Communications Technology for Intel Labs, representing Intel.



Gregory Lapin, independent consultant, representing American Radio Relay League.



Richard Lynch, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Verizon, representing Verizon.



Brian Markwalter, vice president of Technology & Standards for the Consumer Electronics Association, representing the CEA.



John McHugh, technical director at OPASTCO, representing OPASTCO.



Geoffrey Mendenhall, vice president of Transmission Research & Technology for Harris Corp., representing Harris.



Randy Nicklas, chief technology officer for XO Communications, representing XO.



Hilton Nicholson, CEO and board member at SixNet, representing SixNet.



Roberto Padovani, chief technology officer for Qualcomm, representing Qualcomm.



Daniel Reed, corporate vice president of Technology Strategy and Policy and eXtreme Computing Group at Microsoft, representing Microsoft.



Dennis Roberson, vice provost and research professor, representing the Wireless Network and Communications Center (WiNCom).



Jesse Russell, chairman and CEO of incNetworks, representing incNetworks.



Andy Setos, president of engineering at Fox Group, representing Fox.



Marvin Sirbu, professor of Engineering and Public Policy, Industrial Administration and Electrical and Computer Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, serving as special government employee.



Paul Steinberg, chief technology officer for Motorola Solutions, representing Motorola.



Harold Teets, senior vice president of Information and Network Technologies for Time Warner Telecom, representing Time Warner Telecom.



David Tennenhouse, partner at New Venture Partners, representing New Venture Partners.



Bud Tribble, vice president of Software Technology at Apple, Inc., representing Apple.



Jack Waters, chief technology officer, Level 3 Communications LLC, representing Level 3.



Robert Zitter, chief technology officer of Home Box Office, representing HBO



Walter Johnston, chief of the FCC’s Electromagnetic Compatibility Division was previously named designated federal officer; Julius Knapp, chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology, is the alternate.