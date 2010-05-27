FCC 700 MHz Mic Ban Goes Into Effect June 12

WASHINGTON: The FCC today warned against the sale of wireless microphones tuned to the 700 MHz band. Following last June’s digital transition, the FCC reallocated the spectrum for public safety and 4G consumer communications equipment. The ban affecting wireless mics and a handful of other devices goes into effect June 12.



“The FCC now prohibits the manufacture, import, sale, lease, offer for sale or lease, or shipment of wireless microphones and other low-power auxiliary stations that operate in the 700 MHz band and are intended for use in the United States,” the advisory states.



The commission is requiring all U.S. retailers, including those online, to remove prohibited equipment from displays. They must also provide the following disclosure statement for consumers:



“Most users do not need a license to operate this wireless microphone system. Nevertheless, operating this microphone system without a license is subject to certain restrictions: the system may not cause harmful interference; it must operate at a low-power level--not in excess of 50 milliwatts--and it has no protection from interference received from any other device. Purchasers should also be aware that the FCC is currently evaluating use of wireless microphone systems, and these rules are subject to change. For more information, call the FCC at 1-888-CALL-FCC (TTY: 1-888-TELL-FCC) or visit the FCC’s wireless microphone Web

site athttp://www.fcc.gov/cgb/wirelessmicrophones.

-- Deborah D. McAdams