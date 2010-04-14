Fast Forward Video Introduces All-in-One HD DVR
FFV HD3
Fast Forward Video will showcase its new HD3 digital video recorder at the NAB Show. An all-in-one-system, the HD3 was designed specifically for on-set motion picture and television production.
The HD3 includes an integral HD monitor in a hard, portable case. It harnesses JPEG2000 compression, and like the Omega HD, the HD3 is available in either single or dual-channel configurations.
The system uses removable, hot-swappable 2.5-inch SATA drives that are compatible with the Omega HD.
