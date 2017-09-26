Facebook to Distribute Video Content from NFL
NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO—Facebook has scored NFL content, as the two have announced a multi-year deal that will see NFL videos and other content by available to fans through the Facebook Watch platform. The NFL will create game recaps and official highlights from all 256 regular season games, followed by streamed recaps and highlights of the playoffs and Super Bowl.
To find out more, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox