Fabric Acquires Internet Video Archive

LOS ANGELES—The media and entertainment catalog management solution provider Fabric has acquired Internet Video Archive (IVA), which has a large inventory of entertainment trailers, as well as a substantial baseline catalog of film and television metadata.

Financial terms of the deal for IVA were not disclosed.

For the past 18 years, IVA has been providing movie, TV, and game promotional content to some of the largest names in the media industry. IVA also provides insights on titles that are trending on a daily basis, up-to the minute rankings, future releases, and links to where to view or purchase content.

The acquisition enables Fabric, whose clients include Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, HBO, MGM, and FOX, to instantly match titles to IVA’s library, and enable the sharing of data across Fabric customers.

"With mutual clients calling for IVA to integrate with Fabric, it was clear that our two services were highly complementary,” said Rhodes Mason, president of IVA. “Fabric's ability to connect supply chain systems as well as manage and enrich titles is a natural fit for IVA. The combination can enable both enrichment and data matching, as well the potential to update tens of millions of consumers across IVA’s content discovery platforms in an instant. This benefits IVA’s clients with real-time data at the point of creation and gives Fabric’s customers greater control of data provenance. The combination of the two companies will enable customers to efficiently capitalize on all the new and innovative entertainment products that exist today and into the future."

Fabric now securely manages over 20 million titles for its customers, enriching catalogs with thousands of attributes that help to better connect content with audiences around the world. It also provides native enrichment and supply chain automation processes that provide its customers with a combined savings of more than $10 million annually compared to tasks that have historically been managed manually.

“Integrating IVA’s services natively into the Fabric platform will help standardize our clients’ title catalogs more easily, provide insights about their marketing, and verify their licensing across streaming platforms,” said Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric. “At the end of the day, this acquisition is about listening to the needs of our customers, and coming up with ways to deliver more value through our tools and services. This acquisition will only accelerate Fabric’s ability to manage customer title catalogs efficiently and cost-effectively in one place, and enable the sharing of that information with better control and accuracy.”