Eyeheight to Launch ‘World’s First’ Stereoscopic 3D Video Legalizer at BVE



LONDON—Eyeheight says it will debut has chosen BVE 2012 as the UK launch venue for the world’s first dual-channel stereoscopic 3D video legalizer at BE 2012 in London, Feb. 14-16.



The LE-3D—developed in co-operation with unidentified London broadcast production, post-production and distribution facilities— allows legalization parameters for left and right video channels to be adjusted from a single operating panel to ensure precise compliance. User-adjustable settings include RGB, YUV or composite mode selection, clipping level, soft clipping knee, luma and chroma gain, black level, and hue rotation. Six user memories are available to store group settings. EBU 2003 standard legalization presets are also provided.







Based on Eyeheight’s geNETics platform, the LE-3D has two independent HD-SDI inputs and outputs and processing is to full 10-bit depth throughout. Multiple LE-3D modules can be accommodated in a 1 RU 19 inch chassis for operation under local control from an Eyeheight FP-9 generic control panel. All geNETics products are driven via a unified hardware or software menu system giving fast and easy access to all relevant parameters.



Video legalizers, a simple way of helping edited programs pass broadcasters' technical quality-assurance requirements, automatically detect and correct any parts of a video signal that do not conform to industry-agreed component RGB, YUV or composite color space levels. Eyeheight legalizers incorporate single-touch presets for all major standards.



Exhibiting on BVE 2012 stand A1, Eyeheight will be represented at the show by Sales Director Martin Moore.