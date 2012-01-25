Eyeheight announces CC-3D stereoscopic color corrector

Eyeheight has announced a multirate stereoscopic 3-D color corrector. Designed for use in broadcast production, post production and playout centers, the Eyeheight CC-3D allows both channels of a stereoscopic 3-D pair to be corrected under common single control.

Color correction or grading is the process of enhancing images to maintain visual continuity or to achieve specific creative effects. Color correctors are commonly employed in telecine grading suites and in video post production. Using a common single control ensures that any adjustments made have an identical effect on both channels of a stereoscopic 3-D pair.

The CC-3D's adjustable color correction parameters include R, G, B and master gain and lift plus selectable master or individual R, G and B gamma control with overall luma, chroma gain, hue rotation and black level.

An integral legalizer automatically ensures that adjustments remain within industry-agreed signal levels. Default legalization settings are to EBU Technical Recommendation R103-2000. Alternative legalization parameters can be set and stored. The legalizer is equivalent to a stand-alone Eyeheight RGB legalizer including overshoot suppression and six user memories.

Eyeheight's CC-3D color corrector is capable of working at 1080i/50/59.94 or 1080p 23.976/24/25/29.97 HD, 720p/50/59.94 intermediate definition and 625/50 or 525/59.94 SD.

Housed in a 1RU chassis, the CC-3D can be operated from an Eyeheight FP-9C color corrector control panel. A single control panel can also be networked via Cat 5 (Ethernet) cable to drive multiple CC-3D systems. An optional browser-based Java software panel is available.

Full 10-bit processing (16-bit internal) is used throughout the CC-3D. A mechanical relay bypass option is available.