ExciteM WIll Be a Featured Startup at 2014 NAB Show

SAN FRANCISCO— ExciteM will be a featured startup at the 2014 NAB Show through SPROCKIT, a partnership of the National Association of Broadcasters and the World Series of Startups, which seeks to highlight key innovations in TV technology. Along with its participation in SPROCKIT at booth C2455-D2, ExciteM will showcase its solutions in its booth 13709 in the South Hall, LVCC.



ExciteM will demonstrate its innovative participation TV technology, which allows newscasters and audiences to interact in real-time via live polling, feedback and contests. ExciteM is designed for local and national television stations and powers social engagement for events ranging from local polls to the Sochi Olympics and Golden Globe Awards. It takes less than a minute to set up an interactive element across all participation mediums.



ExciteM’s technology is currently in use by the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a partnership that has recently expanded to include New England Cable News and the 17 Telemundo stations in addition to 10 NBC stations. Station viewers can now participate in voting on critical issues in real-time via Facebook, Twitter, station websites, mobile applications and even basic phones through SMS and IVR. This level of interaction and integration across these platforms brings a new wealth of lively and appealing content to viewers, and is an industry first.



“ExciteM allows NBC Bay Area to do more than just survey our audience; it provides a level of engagement and participation that crosses all of our TV and digital platforms,” said Matt Goldberg, assistant news director at NBC Bay Area. “We also use ExciteM to gather important information about our audience — who they are, where they live and what topics most interest them to help inform our coverage.”



Hearst Television, Inc. also taps ExciteM for its participation TV solutions, bringing 25 stations onboard to use ExciteM technology.



ExciteM provides offers a centralized dashboard to stations, including multiplatform support, monetization abiltiies, a tunrkey package and an analytics component.