EVS-OpenCube to spotlight ENGSoft

EVS-OpenCube, an MXF specialist division of EVS, will highlight at the 2011 NAB Show its new ENGSoft, a software application designed to simplify the import processes of ENG files into the Avid editing environment.

ENGSoft offers simple, direct import of ENG files into the Avid editing environment. This new software application enables journalists and production teams to centralize all ENG shots and to transfer MXF media files instantly to their Avid craft editor.

The system supports ENG files, including Sony XDCAM and Panasonic P2. It can combine various USB and FireWire devices to upload Sony XDCAM disks or Panasonic P2 cards. Once plugged in, media are instantly detected and can be automatically transferred to the editing system without any human action. If required, operators can browse immediately on the ENG disk or card to select clips and sequences they want to transfer onto their Avid system.

See EVS-OpenCube at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C9508.