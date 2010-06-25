EVS unveils GX Server for fill and key playout

EVS has unveiled a new 1RU HD/SD fill and key playout server that offers full control capabilities from all standard switchers and controllers. The new GX Server will be available in October.

The new server offers instant graphics playback functions for all types of live studio and OB production environments. The server was designed to meet the broadcast industry's current needs for an efficient and reliable speed-to-air control system for clips and graphics.

The server supports all of the most widely used control protocols, allowing different media formats to be imported and immediately brought to air under external mixers and controller device commands.

The server offers multiple media inputs including DVD drive, USB and GigE network ports, and an eSATA hard drive. It handles audio files, which can either be embedded into the media file or associated manually with the files. Once the files are associated, they can play once — as a loop or in a nested loop.

EVS said the GX is ideal for HD graphics playout. To sustain the bandwidth required for uncompressed HD graphics files, it uses internal solid-state RAID storage. The solution offers instant recall and large storage space for multiple clips.