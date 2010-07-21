EVS to demonstrate full tapeless workflow

During IBC2010, EVS will raise the curtain on its new full tapeless workflow concept, a new demo area specifically dedicated to fully integrated workflows, including studio ingest, production and playout as well as extended OB operations for sports, news and entertainment.



EVS also will present its latest broadcast solutions:

3D XT[2]+ server, the latest generation of EVS production servers offering four full 3-D channels for any live broadcast operation





GX server, a new 1RU fill and key playout server offering instant HD graphic playback functions and full control capabilities from all standard switchers and controllers





Epsio, a fully integrated live graphic solution that produces real-time automated graphic effects such as offside lines

In addition, the company will showcase EVS-OpenCube MXF-based solutions, including the latest OpenCubeHD/SD MXF server.



