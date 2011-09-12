EVS joins with Dalet for live sports and news production

Dalet Digital Media Systems, a provider of workflow solutions and Media Asset Management, and EVS, a specialist in digital video applications for live, near-live and studio TV production, have agreed to integrate their respective technologies for the benefit of anyone involved in live and studio production.

The tools for sports, news, and program prep workflows encompassed in Dalet Solutions (Dalet Sports Factory, Dalet News Suite and Dalet Media Life) will be combined with the file-based production suites of EVS, including the XT series servers and IPDirector content management system.

The integrations involve control of the EVS servers for ingest and playout, as well as smooth exchanges of media and metadata. These are optimized through the use of the EVS-provided APIs, which are being integrated by Dalet.

Several projects have already been completed that utilize the Dalet News Suite in tandem with EVS servers to manage media ingest and playout.

The companies said new integrations involving Dalet Sports Factory with EVS servers are currently underway.