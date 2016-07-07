EVS Helps Drive 4K U.S. Open Coverage

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—EVS was on hand for the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, providing video systems for the Fox Sports production, including 4K coverage. The UHD footage was sent from holes 3, 15 and 17 to the Game Creek Video’s Glory production unit, which utilized EVS’ XT3 media production servers with LSM easy remote capabilities.

The rest of Fox Sports production was also equipped with EVS products, including an additional 17 XT3 servers with 10 Gig Ethernet supported DNxHD in Game Creek’s Encore remote production truck. The broadcast also had 16 channels of audio and Super Slow Motion Phantom cameras; eight IPDirector content management suites for live streaming and the movement of assets; dual XFile3 systems to move files from Avid editing systems; and XTAccess gateway software for transcoding and archiving functions.

New to the Encore production for 2016 was the addition of EVS’ MultiReview system with 80 ISO records split between the front and back nine of the course. This allowed for multiple channels of EVS replay for a given time code and event to be available to a director or operator to create a playlist of clips. The system allows up to 16 camera angles.

EVS also provided an archive workflow that comprised of 12-channel XT3 servers and an IPDirector to Fox Sports and International feeds.