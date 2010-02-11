EVS Finishes Year with Strong Orders for 2010

LIÉGE, BELGIUM: EVS Broadcast Equipment wrapped up 2009 with revenues of €76.6 million (US$105.4 million) down 31 percent from 2008 but better than EVS expected for early 2009. Global winter bookings, to be billed in 2010, totaled €27.2 million (US$37.5 million), as of Jan. 31; up 96 percent.



The server and software company posted fiscal 2009 net income €25.4 million (US$34.9 million), down 44 percent from 2008.



“Tough market conditions weighted on the overall broadcast solutions industry,” said chief financial officer, Jacques Galloy. “From last summer onwards, we have restarted recruitment to accelerate innovation and gain momentum. EVS experiences some nice traction for orders, especially in the more competitive segment. XDC contribution to EVS results tends towards break-even, also thanks to a €1.3 million dilution profit on the new 41.3 percent EVS stake. 2010 shall be a stronger year also due to big sporting events.”



