Evolution Digital, TiVO Partner on Video Over Broadband Solution

DENVER—Evolution Digital has announced a preferred development partnership with TiVo to provide service providers with a fast path to a premium video offering to their subscribers – fully managed by TiVo.

As part of the agreement, Evolution Digital’s EVO FORCE 1 Set Top-Box and FUSE 4K stick will be the exclusive devices for TiVo’s Managed IPTV Service to North and South America service providers.

The EVO FORCE 1 and FUSE 4K video over broadband devices enable service providers’ managed IPTV service offerings with a premium linear video experience, while expanding the options available to support service providers’ broadband-only base. Customers will have access to a competitively priced device platform to enhance subscribers’ viewing experience in terms of quality and affordability, while benefiting from TiVo’s highly engaging, visually rich interface designed to drive customer satisfaction and reduce churn, the companies explained.

“We are incredibly proud to expand upon our ongoing partnership with TiVo,” said Marc Cohen, chief revenue officer at Evolution Digital. “Our continued collaboration represents a significant milestone for both companies and a major leap forward in enhancing the streaming video aggregation for service providers’ broadband-only customers. Our combined expertise offers innovative, high-quality video solutions that set new industry standards.”

“As a preferred development partner for Evolution Digital, we endeavor to provide solutions to the broadband market to stay competitive, retain customers, get to market quickly and minimize video costs,” said Jeffrey Glahn, senior vice president of global sales at TiVo. “TiVo brings entertainment together in a way that’s simple to access, joyful to watch and easy to monetize.”

Evolution Digital and TiVo will also be working together to promote the new Boost+™ soundbar, launching to customers soon and showcasing publicly for the first time at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo® in Denver, CO, October 16-19, 2023.