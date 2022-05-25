Evoca, Sling Partner To Bring Wider Channel Selection To NextGen Pay-TV Subscribers

BOISE, Idaho—Evoca, the hybrid OTA-OTT pay-tv service that leverages the ATSC 3.0 standard for content delivery, today announced a partnership with Sling TV that allows its subscribers to add Sling Blue, Sling Orange or both to their Evoca subscriptions.

Subscribers who add the Sling offerings to their Evoca package of more than 60 channels, which includes live local sports and family programming, will receive a $5 bundle discount, Evoca said.

“Between Sling’s innovative live streaming packages and Evoca’s unique converged broadcast-broadband system, consumers can now experience the future of television at an affordable price,” said Todd Achilles, president and CEO of Evoca. “This partnership supports our commitment to provide high-quality regional and national sports, news, lifestyle and educational programming to the communities we serve.”

Evoca subscribers wishing to participate can sign up for Sling via Evoca’s online ordering process and then access the Sling TV app directly through the Evoca user interface, the company said.

Among the Sling channel offerings are CNN, BBC, ESPN, FS1, HGTV, Disney Channel, AMC and A&E. Evoca will continue to offer sports fans access to regional favorites.

The monthly subscription fee for Evoca and either Sling Orange or Sling Blue is $55 plus the receiver. Both Sling Orange and Blue as well as Evoca is $70 per month plus receiver. An Evoca subscription alone is $25 per month plus receiver.