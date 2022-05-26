Evoca Launches In Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore.—Evoca is bringing its ATSC 3.0-based OTA-OTT hybrid pay-TV service to television viewers here, the company announced today.

The move comes on the heels of Evoca announcing May 25 a new partnership with SLING to bring SLING Orange and SLING Blue to its subscribers as at discount. Evoca will offer subscribers in the Portland area more than 60 channels, including news, sports and weather, for $25 per month plus receiver. It also offers ROOT Sports Northwest, a lineup of regional sports favorites, including the Trail Blazers, Mariners, Timbers, Thorns and Kraken.

Three SLING bundles or available: SLING Orange, SLING Blue and both. Adding one costs an additional $55 monthly; together they cost $70 a month—a $5 discount off regular pricing. Those subscribing to Evoca and SLING receive the sports package as part of the deal, the company said.

“We understand the importance of providing high-quality, affordable television to communities around the country and we’re excited to be launching in Portland. Fans will have access to their favorite local teams for a fraction of the cost,” said Todd Achilles, CEO and president of Evoca.