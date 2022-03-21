Evertz To Spotlight IP, SDI Solutions For 4K, 8K UHD At 2022 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz will showcase a range of 4K and 8K UHD products designed for broadcast facilities, venues and stadiums regardless of whether they rely upon SDI, IP or a hybrid of both at the 2022 NAB Show , April 23-27.



Evertz is offering a range of both 12G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 solutions that will enable users to keep a foot in both the SDI and IP camps without sacrificing quality, flexibility or stability. This hybrid approach also allows facility operators to maximize existing SDI equipment purchases before completely moving into new territory, it said.

The company will show its IP-based, end-to-end solutions built around its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) portfolio, which has now been installed in more than 500 broadcast facilities worldwide. Its MAGNUM OS orchestration and control system has new tools to address the complexities of large IP deployments in Outside Broadcast (OB) trucks, remote and large-scale broadcast facilities and facilities with multiple locations.

Lessons learned from MAGNUM OS installations have helped to evolve the system’s bandwidth management for moving and managing large volumes of SMPTE ST 2110 signals, including PTP signals, to and from devices spread across facilities, or among multiple facilities, using a 25/50/100/400GbE network connection, it said.

With full NMOS support, MAGNUM OS makes for seamless discovery and management of Evertz or third-party devices. Employing VUE as the operational and control interface (as either a desktop panel or web-based interface accessible from anywhere), MAGNUM OS can provide comprehensive real-time analysis of all devices and signal flows within an IP network, the company said.

The company also will highlight its recently introduced NATX32/64–100G Network Address Translation router. The single rack NAT-X unit offers the power of IP with the simplicity of SDI. Unlike other “off the shelf” network appliances that require extensive IT knowledge and programming experience, NAT-X is a plug-and-play 25/100GbE switch fabric, customized to work seamlessly within a broadcast environment, it said.

Evertz also will introduce the compact, robust NEXX UHD/4K 12G-SDI router. Well-suited for regional broadcast facilities and OB trucks, NEXX offers a modular-based frame design with redundant control and support for native full audio shuffling and the ability to tap into other license enabled features, it said.

The product offers an integrated, software-enabled multiviewer with more than 30 pre-configured layouts. It uses internal Evertz X-LINK signaling to remain penalty-free and avoid unnecessary output usage. NEXX has been designed to accept future I/O modules for IP and uncompressed SMPTE ST 2110, it said.

See Evertz at NAB Show booth N5907.