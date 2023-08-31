Evertz To Feature UHD/4K, HDR Facility Solutions At IBC 2023

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz will show a range of solutions that are enabling broadcast facilities, OB trucks, venues and stadiums to leverage 4K and 8K UHD technology regardless of the signal type they are using during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

With more than 600 installations around the world, Evertz’ Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solution offers an end-to-end, format-agnostic solution for moving to IP on premise and in the public cloud and is advancing the industry’s transition to an all-IP infrastructure using SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS, the company said.

At the heart of SDVN is MAGNUM-OS, an orchestration, monitoring and analytics platform for IP-based facilities that is designed to simplify workflows, reduce operational costs and increase efficiency, it said.

The MAGNUM-OS architecture allows broadcasters to connect facilities, resources and devices together within a city, country or globally. MAGNUM-OS also supports hybrid workflows where devices or resources are located on premise or in cloud –whether public or private. MAGNUM-OS manages devices and flows within public cloud infrastructure, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, and between cloud and broadcast facilities, it said.

As a JT-NM tested NMOS Controller, MAGNUM-OS can discover and register third-party devices using IS-04 and move flows between devices using IS-05 as connection management. MAGNUM-OS also provides control of network switches, including Evertz EXE and NATX, Cisco, Arista and cloud-based swxcth.io. It manages the link bandwidth between the discovered edge devices and the network switches to ensure reliable switching of ST 2110 flows, it said.

For monitoring and analytics, Evertz offers MAGNUM-NMS and MAGNUM-ANALYTICS modules, which allow MAGNUM-OS to provide comprehensive integration with Evertz monitoring and data analytics technologies, it said.

At IBC 2023, Evertz will also be showing its EXE 3.0 and NATX-32/64-100G switch fabrics, which offer a flexible, format agnostic and scalable infrastructure for SD, HD, 3G and Ultra HD (4K and 8K) video, it said.

The company also will highlight processing and conversion applications (apps) for the ev670-X30-HW-2 virtualized media processing platform, which supports either 12G-SDI, ST 2110 or ST 2022-6, it said.

Building on the existing IP Multiviewer apps, these new apps enable multiple paths of frame synchronization and up/down/cross or SDR-to-HDR conversions on the ev670-X30-HW-2, Evertz said.

For more granular or modular 12G-SDI or IP signal processing and conversion, Evertz also will show the MIO-BLADE for the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform, it said.

Evertz is showing its NEXX next-generation processing routing solution using 12G-SDI. It is a compact and robust product that provides a solution for broadcast facilities and OB trucks, it said.

See Evertz at IBC 2023 Stand 1.B79.