Evertz Supports High Fidelity HDTV



BURLINGTON, ONTARIO: High Fidelity HDTV, a Canadian specialty broadcaster of HD programming, launched an upgraded facility based on Evertz file‐based solutions Mediator, Evertz Media Servers, and OvertureRT Live for playout.



High Fidelity HDTV broadcasts four all‐HD channels (Oasis HD, eqhd, HIFI, and radX) for worldwide distribution on satellite and cable services. HiFi also provides playout services for other channels such as Glassbox’s BiteTV and auxTV channels. High Fidelity is currently completing construction of their new Broadcast Center, built on Evertz Media Servers. Three EMS Media Ingest clients are used at HiFi for ingesting material and the central storage is executed by Evertz SuperNAS. In this configuration, Evertz delivers 140TB of storage utilizing enterprise-quality SAS drives, expandable to multiple Petabytes.



For channel playout, HiFi has deployed fourteen OvertureRT Live systems to manage playout for the seven broadcast paths (primary and backup). OvertureRT Live provides HiFi with content playout of 6 TB from its on‐ board storage. In addition, OvertureRT Live also provides advanced branding.



HiFi is using Evertz Mediator software to manage media and playout devices. Their standard workflows include barcode management of physical assets, ingest of tape and file‐based material, quality control, integration with Avid for promotional material, transfer management of assets from central EMS storage to the OvertureRT Live, and use of Mediator Playtime automation for linear channel playout. In the near future, HiFi plans to use Mediator to produce on‐demand services.



