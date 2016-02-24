Evertz Provides 4K Replay System at Super Bowl 50

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO—The instant replay is a staple of any sports broadcast, and when it came to the in-stadium replays for Super Bowl 50, the production utilized Evertz’ 4K DreamCatcher replay system and IP infrastructure systems, including its 10GbE Double Density DreamCatcher-458D devices networked together via 10GbE infrastructure.

With the 10GbE DreamCatcher network, Van Wagner Sports and Entertainment Productions—who handled the in-stadium production for Super Bowl 50—was able to build a six input UHD system that could be controlled by one operator. The operator was able to scroll through all UHD angles before choosing which one to use. The DreamCatcher system also features a customizable touch interface and 4K capabilities.

Evertz provided seven DreamCatcher systems to the Levi Stadium broadcast configuration, three of which were 10GbE DreamCatcher units.