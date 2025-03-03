Evergreen Studios Taps Advanced Systems Group to Upgrade Dolby Atmos Dub Stage

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has announced that it worked with Evergreen Studios in Burbank to upgrade their Dolby Atmos Dub Stage. As part of the upgrade, the existing Dolby Atmos mix stage was expanded to support a broader range of clients and attract more immersive mixing clientele.

Evergreen Studios wanted to enhance the room's capacity to handle larger format work and offer a wider array of Dolby Atmos HE (Home Entertainment) and theatrical pre-dub services, in addition to Atmos Music mixes. The upgraded Dolby Atmos system provides compatibility with new content delivery standards and technological advancements.

The ASG audio team (a Dolby-certified partner) converted the existing single-operator Avid S6 console into a dual-operator system to handle more complex workflows. The ASG team also redesigned and rewired the machine room to integrate both new and existing equipment. The expanded room can now support any format from stereo to Dolby Atmos.

“The Dolby Atmos stage is a versatile space for a wide range of projects, designed to support both music and audio post-production. We wanted to support the most recent standards, offer a greater immersive and natural sound environment, and continue to provide cutting-edge audio production facilities for our clients,” said Laurence Anslow, chief engineer of Evergreen Studios.

“Audio standards continue to evolve, and by scaling Evergreen Studio’s dubbing stage to a dual operator setup, its facility can now accommodate larger, more complex productions,” added Gadget Hopkins of ASG. “Clients and collaborators can work together during the process. Engineers can work simultaneously on the mix for different aspects like dialogue, sound effects, and music. It meets all the requirements set by Dolby for Atmos mixing providing confidence to clients that the studio can deliver Atmos content to industry deliverable standards.”

Dolby Atmos is a scalable surround sound technology that allows audio engineers to place audio objects in a three-dimensional space, creating a highly immersive and realistic listening experience where sounds can be positioned not just left-to-right but also above and behind the listener, making it feel like the audio is coming from all around them.

“We feel like we have a pretty special space here at Evergreen Studios, uniquely designed for creating and mastering sound in Dolby Atmos’ advanced surround sound technology. The room’s transformation offers our clients even more tools to enhance the realism of their content to deliver an emotionally engaging experience for viewers and listeners,” said Anslow. “Gadget and the ASG audio team just got it. They’re professional, on time and have a great attitude. They’re so easy to work with. And most importantly, they listen.”

In its 40 years as a premier recording environment, Evergreen Studios has hosted some of the greatest performers in musical history and mixed film and television projects including Back to the Future, When Harry Met Sally, The Blues Brothers, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Simpsons Movie, Friends, and many others.

Today, it is known for its rich history in the entertainment industry, blending its notable legacy with cutting-edge technology. Evergreen Studios’ Los Angeles campus is now celebrated for its rich history in the entertainment industry, merging its distinguished legacy with cutting-edge technology. Under the leadership of Harvey Mason, Jr.- an acclaimed record producer, songwriter, and President/CEO of the Recording Academy - it has recently been revitalized with the vision of becoming a dynamic hub for music, creativity, and entertainment. In addition to the dub stage, it has a 3,000-square-foot scoring stage/live room, multiple studios, mix rooms, writing rooms, editing suites/post-production rooms, and a theater.