European Pro Club Rugby Selects Eluvio Platform To Power Streaming Channel

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and BERKELEY, Calif.—European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has chosen Eluvio to power its EPCR TV global streaming subscription service and deliver enhanced fan experiences, the company said today.

The next-gen streaming video platform will deliver current EPCR matches live and past matches via video-on-demand to fans around the world. The new streaming channel will feature the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in key global markets, Eluvio said. The 2024-25 EPCR season kicks off on the weekend of Dec. 6.

Available via web browser, mobile devices and Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV with the Eluvio App available for download on their respective stores, EPCR TV enables fans to watch multiple live matches at once, catch up on live matches in progress and rapidly search through live, upcoming and past games. Powered by Eluvio technology, EPCR TV content will be streamed in full HD with dynamic, automatic adaptation of resolution to the user’s available bandwidth and delivered with low latency. Fans will be able to choose from multiple audio tracks—with or without commentary—for a custom experience, it said.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Eluvio to bring best-in-class experiences for EPCR TV audiences. This represents a significant step forward in working with next-generation technology to deliver high performance streaming and expand the global reach of international club rugby’s best competitions,” EPCR CEO Jacques Raynaud said.

“This major improvement to fans’ viewing experience represents a major part of the innovations we are introducing ahead of our 30th season, to bring incredible entertainment, every try and nail-biting moment of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup to more fans than ever before.”

Eluvio also is providing EPCR with state-of-the-art content security and end-to-end antipiracy protection based on the company’s strong encryption, DRM (digital rights management), authorization, proof of authenticity, forensic watermarking and rights control for a tamper-proof streaming experience, it said.

"We’re honored that EPCR selected Eluvio to bring the new EPCR TV to life,” Eluvio CEO and founder Michelle Munson said. “This is a first-of-a-kind experience for Rugby fans to enjoy high-quality streaming, with access to the best live and archival video content EPCR has to offer. EPCR and fans can engage directly through the platform for maximum enjoyment while benefiting from the most efficient and cutting-edge technology.”

EPCR TV subscribers have several payment options, including a season pass for 49.99 euros ($53.24), which includes access to the live matches. Fans also can choose to buy a weekend pass for 14.99 euros ($15.96), which includes access to the live matches of the round, or purchase single matches for 7.99 euros ($8.51) each. Some archival content will be available for on-demand rewatch during the season, it said.

More information on the technology is available on the Eluvio website.

Subscription information is available from EPCR TV.