European Connected TV Initiative to Explore CTV Ad Ops

LONDON—The European Connected TV Initiative has officially launched with the stated focus of exploring the advertising opportunities coming from the growth of connected TVs (CTV) across Europe. Jon Watts and Mary Ann Halford are leading the Connected TV Initiative.

Working and collaborating with trade bodies like egta and IAB Europe, as well as having the support of companies like Google, Rokue, Fincons Group and IPONWEB, the Connected TV Initiative will seek to identify the potential opportunities, barriers and practical steps the industry can take to unlock the potential of the CTV ecosystem in Europe. Advertisers, agencies, broadcasters, TV platforms, technology, data and measurement providers will work together to develop proposals to move the industry forward in the 2020s, according to the official announcement.

The Connected TV Initiative program will conduct a detailed analysis of the current state of the market, as well as discussions on key industry questions, including:

What is the role of connected TVs in the future of the European TV industry and advertising ecosystem?

What factors support the growth of connected TV advertising in key European markets—and what are the main barriers, pain points and challenges holding back developments?

What discrete opportunities and use cases are supported by connected TVs and how attractive are they to broadcasters and advertisers?

What steps can and should the TV industry take, collectively, to support the growth and development of the connected TV ecosystem?

Industry forums and seminars will be convened across key European markets to review developments and explore solutions. A final report is expected to be published in 2021.

“Fincons Group is committed to this initiative,” said Oliver Botti, strategic marketing and innovation executive director at Fincons Group. “It is critical for the industry to seriously explore the CTV advertising opportunity in Europe. The time has come to create a more engaging user experience, both on the content and advertising fronts.”