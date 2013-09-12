Euro Satcasters Demo Live 4K Contribution at IBC

AMSTERDAM — Ericsson, Eutelsat Communications, Globecast, Newtec and Sky Italia said they successfully live tested end-to-end satellite-based delivery chain for contribution of live images in 4K. The 4K feed was produced by Sky Italia in 3480x2160 at 60p using different camera brands and video mixers.



The live sequences from the mixers were said to then be delivered in the form of a quadruple 3G-SDI signal to Ericsson’s content acquisition platform. Using Ericsson AVP 2000 Contribution Encoders to provide 4K contribution feeds, the signal was compressed in MPEG-4 AVC at 60p and 10-bit, 4:2:2 resolution by the Thomson ViBE VS7000. The signal was then modulated by the Newtec AZ110 satellite modulator, using DVB-S2 16APSK modulation, making 89 Mbps of throughput available over a conventional 36 MHz Ku transponder on board the Eutelsat 5 West A satellite located at 5° West. The satellite uplink was performed and monitored by Globecast from one of its HD SNG trucks, equipped with a 1.5-meter antenna and 400 W amplifier.



The feed was received in Milan and in Southampton with 2.4 meter antennas. Signal availability was higher than 99.97 percent, the companies said. The sequences were then received via four Ericsson RX8200 advanced modular rReceivers feeding a 4K professional display.



