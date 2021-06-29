ETV Bharat Taps Grass Valley for Upgraded Production Ops

MONTREAL—ETV Bharat has selected a range of Grass Valley solutions to underpin its upgraded production and editing operations. The new set-up includes the video production and content management tool, GV Stratus, integrated with nonlinear editing software Edius.

The deployment gives digital national news platform, which is owned and operated by Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt, a setup that can be easily expanded in the future both on-premise and remotely off-site.

ETV Bharat delivers news and information services across mobile apps and web portals to 24 Indian states with programming in 13 languages.

Central to the production facility in Hyderabad is Grass Valley’s GV Stratus video production and content management system, a combination of tools and customization for fast ingest to on-air, efficient asset management, integrated social media publishing and management of metadata. With Edius, the news service benefits from an award-winning, multiformat software, ideally suited for news production, with real-time capabilities and format versatility.

"Innovation and evolution have never been so crucial in our industry than in the last year,” said Bharath K, CTO at ETV Bharat. “We pride ourselves on innovation, and the ETV Bharat service is a first-of-its-kind offering in India in terms of diversity and depth. To remain productive during the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to implement a reliable and trustworthy production and asset management solution that could enable our operators to work on-site and at home as needed. With its proven reputation, Grass Valley was the perfect choice for us, and its future-proof product features enabled the digital platform to manage and operate 16 language channels — across multiple platforms — with greater scalability, flexibility and efficiency.”

GV Stratus manages media with both on premise and remote broadcast applications. All ingested content is formatted in lower resolution proxy on the fly by Stratus transcoders.

For use on premise, ETV purchased 400 Edius Pro licenses for flexible, fast editing. 200 remote users utilize Edius XS for secure editing via VPN and user access control while rendering their edits from the field. The powerful rules engine automatically manages file transfers to their respective location based on pre-configured user preference.

Greg de Bressac, vice president, sales, APAC at Grass Valley said, “digital news platforms are of massive importance in today’s always-on connected era. Therefore, investment in optimal tools and technology that provide scalable workflows are a must, particularly for teams spread between home working and on-site. We are very proud that EHTV Bharat selected Grass Valley to support this important milestone in its development."