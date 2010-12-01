EstrellaTV Adds 10th California Market

MONTEREY, CALIF.: Liberman Broadcasting today announced that its national Hispanic television network, EstrellaTV, has inked yet another affiliate deal in California. Effective immediately, EstrellaTV will be broadcast on KMBY-LD, Ch. 19.2 in the Monterey-Salinas market.



Liberman said Monterey-Salinas is the 34th largest U.S. Hispanic TV market, representing 68,800 Hispanic TV households. This new affiliate agreement gives EstrellaTV a presence in 10 California markets by way of two owned-and-operated stations and eight affiliate deals. Overall, EstrellaTV is present in 37 markets nationwide and reaches more than 77 percent of the U.S. Hispanic households.



“We’re proud to see EstrellaTV successfully deepen its roots in California and flourish across the U.S. As a station group owner ourselves, we believe the agreement with Cocola reflects a responsiveness to the needs of the Monterey-Salinas Hispanic community,” said Lenard Liberman, Chief Executive Officer and President of LBI Media.



KMBY is owned by Cocola Broadcasting. Its chief, Gary M. Cocola, said he expected local Comcast and Charter cable systems to carry EstrellaTV “in the coming months.” Cocola owns and operates 30 TV stations in California and Idaho, according to Liberman.