Estrella TV Grows Again

ODESSA, TEXAS: KPEJ-TV has signed up to carry Estrella TV on its multicast feed. The Fox affiliated station is owned by Communications Corp. of America. KPEJ will carry the Spanish-language network on Ch. 24.2. Estrella parent Liberman Broadcasting of Burbank, Calif., announced the deal today.



Liberman says the Odessa-Midland market is the 40th largest for Hispanic TV with around 55,580 Latino households. The deal puts Estrella in its 30th market, and marks the second one between Liberman and CCA in Texas. An earlier agreement covered KVEO-TV, the company’s NBC affiliate in Brownsville, for carriage of Estrella on 23.2. KTSM-TV, CCA’s NBC in El Paso, carries the network on a digital subchannel; as does Waco Fox affiliate KWKT-TV and KETV-TV, the NBC in Tyler.



The KPEJ agreement puts Estrella TV in nine Texas markets, including Liberman’s owned-and-operated stations in Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth.



Liberman most recently signed affiliate agreements placing Estrella on KRET-CA in Palm Springs, Calif., market;



