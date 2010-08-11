Estrella Scores Kansas Affiliate

WICHITA, KANS.: Estrella TV is entering the Wichita-Hutchison, Kan., market via a new agreement with River City Broadcasting. Estrella will be carried on a diginet of River City’s KCTU-LD. The agreement places Spanish-language Estrella in 35 markets and brings the affiliate count to 27, reaching 76 percent of U.S. Hispanic households. The network will be carried on KCTU’s Ch. 43.2. The station’s primary affiliation is FamilyNet.



Estrella’s owner, Liberman Broadcasting of Burbank, Calif., says the Wichita-Hutchinson is the 54th largest U.S. Hispanic TV market, representing 37,180 Hispanic TV households.



“As the Hispanic population continues to grow, we recognize the importance of expanding the reach of EstrellaTV through key multicasting agreements that build on our digital distribution strategy,” said Lenard Liberman, president and CEO of Liberman.



Liberman’s national sales force will work with the KCTU sales team to sell the network, which scored Nielsen measurement in March. The network has picked up affiliates on a variety of diginets and LPTVs in Chicago, Denver; Omaha, Nebr.; Tulsa, Okla.; Greensboro, N.C.; and Bakersfield, Santa Barbara and Palm Springs, Calif., since the first of the year.

