Estrella Media Launches New FAST Channel Cine EstrellaTV

LOS ANGELES—Estrella Media has announced that it is planning to launch a new FAST channel this year and that it has expanded the distribution of its channels on fuboTV and Samsung TV Plus.

The new Cine EstrellaTV FAST channel will be a free 24-hour movie channel celebrating Latin cinema that includes a daily playlist of hundreds of outstanding Latino cinema titles, including drama, comedy, thrillers, and documentaries.

Estrella Media also announced that fuboTV will continue to carry KRCA Los Angeles Channel 62 and add two FAST channels - EstrellaTV and Estrella News.

In addition, Samsung TV Plus, which already carries the EstrellaTV and Estrella News FAST channels, will add Estrella Games to its FAST channel mix.

The company also reported that Estrella Media now reaches 30 million users and is approaching one billion streaming minutes per month across FAST, AVOD, and Online Video on YouTube, Facebook, and audio.

The company made the announcements at its 2022 Virtual Upfront/Newfronts, where it announced more than 600 hours of new original and licensed content would be added to its services.