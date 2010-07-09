ESPN Star Sports manages feeds with IBIS MAM platform

Calling it the "right fit," system integrator TSL has installed the IBIS iFind media asset management (MAM) platform in a new HD playout facility currently being installed for ESPN STAR Sports' (ESS) 73,000sq-ft broadcast facility in Singapore.

TSL has completed the prebuild for the first two new HD channels, which went live on the air in June. The system is designed to accommodate expansion to six channels, and ESS has already ordered a third channel to go on air this month.

The new ESS iFind MAM system includes IBIS's iAcquire software suite, which controls the acquisition and redirection of material from multiple sources to multiple destinations. The iAcquire suite includes tools to ingest from tape, via lines feed with router control or by file transfer. Recordings can be started instantly for the fast turn-around situations required of live sport as well as being scheduled in advance using the iAcquire Scheduler application. As material is ingested, operators at IBIS iLogger workstations can tag the incoming sports events with appropriate, validated metadata, which is held with the media throughout its editorial life cycle.

The platform is a multidevice search tool that provides intuitive, intelligent, systemwide search capabilities for valuable clip metadata. The interface allows the user to work with the associated browse proxies generated on ingest by trusted partners such as IPV to create a shot list before exporting an EDL in XML format to edit on Final Cut Pro. The iAcquire workstation running on the platform can be used to trim the in and out points of material, review material just loaded, add automation metadata at the point of ingest or later on the server, or call up a clip to review it in jog/shuttle mode.