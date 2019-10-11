ESPN, Samsung Team on 4K College Football Broadcasts

NEW YORK—The Oct. 12 game between the University of Florida and Louisiana State University will be big beyond just the ramifications it will have on the landscape of college football rankings, but it also will mark the first live, native 4K sports programming offered by ESPN.

The production is a collaboration between ESPN and Samsung and is the first in what is being called the “Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week.” The remaining 4K games will be determined on a week-by-week basis. In addition, ESPN is planning to include a 4K feed as part of its “Megacast” presentation of the College Football National Championship Game on Jan. 13, 2020.

“After months of planning and technical testing, we are excited sports fans can watch 4K UHD college football games as part of the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week,” said Jodi Markley, executive vice president of ESPN content operations and creative services. “As 4K technical resources and workflows become more readily available, we will continue to grow this standard across our operations. 4K images are stunning and we look forward to sharing them with fans.”

The Florida vs. LSU game will air at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and DirecTV on channel 107.9at.