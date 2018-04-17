ESPN+ Reaches Roku Players, Roku TVs

Adding another important streaming platform, ESPN+, the new direct-to-consumer subscription service, is now available on current-gen Roku players and integrated Roku TVs.

Launched April 12, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, following a free seven-day trial, with content that includes a daily MLB game, the MLS Live out-of-market schedule, thousands of live events from college sports, Top Rank Boxing matches, ESPN originals, and select coverage from PGA tour events, among other content.

ESPN+ is also supported on Amazon Fire TV devices (boxes, sticks and integrated smart TVs), Fire tablets, Android and iOS mobile devices, Android TV devices, and Chromecast adapters.