ESPN+ Price Rise Coming in August

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN+ will be increasing the standalone price for the streaming service by $1 a month to $6.99 and raising the annual fee by $10 to $69.99 on August 13, according to the website for ESPN+.

For existing subscribers, the increases will take hold on the first bill on or after August 13.

The move comes at a time when sports rights continue to rise and analysts are expecting streaming services to increase their subscription rates to recoup hefty investments in original programming.

The increase may make the bundle with Disney+, the ad-supported Hulu offering and ESPN+ more attractive as that is still priced at $13.99.