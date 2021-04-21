ESPN, Fox Lead 42nd Sports Emmy Nominations

NEW YORK—The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 42nd Annual Sports Emmy Awards, with ESPN and Fox leading all networks in total nominations.

“In a year where sports production literally ground to a halt, we received a record number of submissions. From innovative solutions to the constraints of production during the pandemic to the superb storytelling that confronted the social justice issues of our times, we are so proud of what our nominees were able to achieve,” said Justine Gubar, executive director, Sports Emmy Awards.

NATAS announced nominations in 46 categories. ESPN received a total of 54 nominations across its different networks and website. Fox was the second most-nominated network with 31.

The single most-nominated program of the last year was CBS’ production of Super Bowl LV, which garnered 11 nominations. Other high profile sporting events that received nominations include Nickelodeon’s NFC Wild Game production and NBC/Olympic Channel/NBCSN’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coverage, which netted two nominations for its promotional campaigns despite being postponed.

Here is a breakdown of some of the nominations:

Outstanding Live Sports Special

2020 NBA All-Star Game on TNT, TNT

The 116th World Series, Fox

The 146th Kentucky Derby, NBC

The Match on TNT, TNT

Super Bowl LV, CBS

Outstanding Digital Innovation

The Last Ascent, RBTV

NBA on TNT’s AT&T Holovision, TNT

NFL Media virtual production, NFL Media Group

SportsNation Football Visualization Platform, ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN.com/Twitter

Super Bowl LV “As One: The Lombardi Comeback,” CBS

Outstanding Digital Innovation

College Football Playoff National Championship, ESPN

Fox NASCAR, Fox/FS1

The Masters, CBS

NBA Bubble, ESPN/TNT/NBA

Super Bowl LV, CBS

Outstanding Technical Team Studio

2020 NFL Draft, ESPN/ABC/NFL Network

College GameDay, ESPN

Fox NASCAR, Fox/FS1

MLB Tonight, MLB Network

The Super Bowl Today, CBS

The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award

Fox NASCAR, The Racing Drone, Fox/FS1

Fox NFL, Megalodon, Fox

MLB Network Showcase, Statcast 3D, MLB Network

MLB Postseason on TBS, Base Cam, TBS

Notre Dame Football, NBC HDR LUTs, NBC

The 42nd Annual Sports Emmy Awards will take place virtually on June 8, streamed live on Watch.TheEmmys.TV.