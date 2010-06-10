ESPN Digital Media plans comprehensive multiplatform coverage

While much has been reported about regarding ESPN's extensive TV coverage of the World Cup, all 64 matches will be aired live in HD, the network is also in the midst of its biggest multiplatform production effort ever in covering the 2010 World Cup from Johannesburg, South Africa. Across all digital platforms — online, mobile, social media, fantasy, games and digital audio — ESPN will dedicate a full month of around-the-clock news, analysis, commentary and interactivity surrounding the world's largest sporting event.

As a result, the tournament is expected to be the most watched, talked about, read and listened to sports event of the year, said John Kosner, senior vice president and general manager, ESPN Digital Media. Sports fans will have access to live coverage of every game wherever they go, including all 64 matches available on mobile TV and full audio play-by-play of every match on ESPNRadio.com's new streaming player.

ESPN3.com, ESPN's broadband sports network, will carry 54 matches live using its newest browser with enhanced viewing options, milestone markers, customizable widgets with exclusive stats, scores and schedules. The network is anticipating record audiences for live matches, as most U.S. audiences will be watching the events during the day at their computers.

ESPN3.com has prepared a line-up of new content, features, tools and viewing experiences to debut in time for the World Cup, including the option to watch games in one of five additional languages: Portuguese, Arabic, German, Japanese or Korean. Closed captioning will also be available for all live matches in English.

Live coverage of 54 matches, with all 64 matches available for replay, will also include a feature where users will be able to jump to key scoring plays and pivotal moments at any time during the game. There will also be multiple options to watch live events, including picture-in-picture and split screens.

A new scoreboard module will provide up-to-the-minute scores from hundreds of sports leagues around the world, as well as in-depth event stats that allow fans to track the event they're watching. Fans will be able to interact with other fans watching the game, and they will be able to update their Facebook and Twitter status messages.

The network is available at no cost to fans who receive their high-speed Internet connection from an affiliated service provider. It is available to more than 50 million households, a majority of U.S. broadband homes. The programming is accessible from AT&T, Verizon, Cox Communications, Comcast, RCN, Insight, Frontier, Cavalier, Charter, Mediacom, Conway, Grande Communications and other Internet service providers.

ESPN Mobile will serve all fans through a variety of apps, alerts, mobile Web and mobile video services. The event marks the first time that live World Cup matches will be available domestically on mobile platforms.

ESPN Mobile TV — available on AT&T Mobile TV, FLO TV, MobiTV, Sprint TV and Verizon VCAST platforms — will carry 56 matches live in the U.S. Additionally, AT&T Mobile TV will carry the eight live overlapping concurrent matches on a World Cup dedicated channel.

A premium upgrade to the ESPN 2010 World Cup application will be available, allowing fans to access enhanced features such as live play-by-play, live audio, live commentary, live scoring alerts, breaking news alerts, news by team alerts and in-game video highlights. The upgrade will include community tools such as sharing favorite teams and stories through Facebook and Twitter integrations. For a lesser price, fans can receive text message updates on all World Cup match starts, scores and news.

Listeners who want to keep up with all the World Cup action as it happens will be able to tune into ESPNRadio.com, where play-by-play audio of all 64 matches will be available. The entire tournament will also be accessible on the go through the ESPN Radio application, which is available in the Apple iTunes App Store, as well as on Sirius XM satellite radio.

In-depth reporting will be anchored by ESPN's 2010 World Cup microsite, ESPNsoccernet.com/WorldCup, providing a single destination with a global perspective in language (World Cup news and information in English and Spanish), terminology (English U.S. and English Global) and content authentic to users who visit.

There will be live blog coverage and tweets of all 64 games, as well as podcasts featuring internationally known soccer figures. There will also be instant highlights from each game.