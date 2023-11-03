ESPN BET Plans Nov. 14 Launch

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN has announced that it is planning to launch its new online sports book ESPN BET on Nov. 14. Subject to final approvals, ESPN BET will go live in 17 states, which include Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In August , ESPN and Penn announced that Penn will rebrand its sports book as ESPN BET in the 16 legalized betting states where it is licensed. The rebrand includes the mobile app, website, and mobile website.

Penn will pay ESPN $1.5 billion in cash over the 10-year period . The agreement also grants ESPN about $500 million of warrants to buy Penn common shares.

As part of the overall launch of ESPN BET, ESPN’s Daily Wager program will rebrand to ESPN BET Live, beginning Nov. 10. The show’s final episode as Daily Wager will be Nov. 6.

The companies also reported that ESPN is also using official odds provided by ESPN BET across editorial and other content.

Ahead of the ESPN BET launch, ESPN announced that fans can enter into a sweepstakes for the chance to win an exclusive trip to the ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn.