ESPN BET, PGA to Launch New Betting Stream

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.—The PGA Tour, Penn Entertainment and ESPN are launching a live betting stream on ESPN+ starting with the WM Phoenix Open.

The ESPN Bet on PGA Tour Live branded stream will provide key data, insights and live betting analysis during coverage of six events across the 2025 PGA Tour season.

ESPN and Penn Entertainment inked a wide-ranging sports-betting agreement in 2023 . As part of that deal, Penn rebranded its sports book as ESPN Bet in states where sports betting is legal and it is licensed, and agreed to pay ESPN $1.5 billion in cash over the 10-year period. ESPN Bet is currently available in 20 U.S. markets.

ESPN Bet on PGA Tour Live, which is set to debut at the WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+ starting Thursday, Feb. 6, is part of a new multiyear agreement between the PGA Tour and Penn Entertainment. That deal designates ESPN Bet as an official betting operator of the PGA Tour.

“Pairing the PGA Tour’s in-depth ShotLink powered by CDW data with the power of the ESPN and ESPN Bet brands is certain to make for a compelling sports-watching experience for fans and bettors of our sport,” Scott Warfield, PGA Tour vice president, gaming, said. “A competition feed with a focus on odds and wagers has been a goal of the PGA Tour since our agreement with ESPN+ first began in 2022, and we are proud to make that vision a reality today with the support of our new partner, Penn Entertainment.”

Added Jason Birney, vice president of operations at Penn Interactive: "We’re pleased to partner with the PGA Tour and grow the ESPN Bet brand through innovative betting-themed broadcasts powered by our sportsbook. ESPN Bet on PGA Tour Live deepens our already robust media and betting integrations with ESPN and creates unique opportunities to engage golf fans in an entertaining way, with compelling up-to-the-minute data and insights.”

The new feed will stream on ESPN+ during the six events, providing live golf coverage in the two hours leading up to the linear broadcast window, with an early look at key storylines from a betting perspective. Throughout the coverage, host Jonathan Coachman, on-course reporter Michael Collins and analysts including Matt Every and Graham DeLaet will present content and discussion on hole-by-hole live betting and tournament markets, the companies said.

Following its premiere at the WM Phoenix Open (Feb. 6-9) and coverage of the famed 16th hole, ESPN Bet on PGA Tour Live will return for the tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship (March 13-16). From there, fans will see ESPN Bet telecasts from three signature events: Truist Championship (May 8-11); the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1); and Travelers Championship (June 19-22). The final ESPN Bet on PGA Tour Live program will broadcast from TPC Southwind at Memphis, Tennessee, site of the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 7-10), the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs.

“ESPN Bet on PGA Tour Live is an example of the kind of engaging, innovative programming that only the PGA Tour, ESPN Bet and ESPN can deliver,” Tim Bunnell, senior vice president, ESPN Programming and International, said. “Bringing these unique partnerships together is an important strategy in ESPN’s commitment to covering and expanding the audience for world-class golf across PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, TGL, the Masters, PGA Championship, LPGA and more.”