PGA Tour Launches OTT Channel on Xumo
PONTE VERDA BEACH, FLA.—The PGA Tour has added a new club to its bag for delivering content to its fans, as the organization has announced it is launching a live and video-on-demand OTT service through a partnership with Xumo.
The PGA Tour says that this is its first ad-supported OTT channel available on smart TVs and will provide both live and VOD programming. Content will include highlights/recaps, player interviews, tournament previews and live featured hole coverage from PGA Tour Live.
The channel is now available on LG’s Channel Plus service, powered by Xumo on channel IP-750, and across the Xumo distribution network, which includes Hisense, Sharp, Vizio and Panasonic connected devices.
