Espial receives U.S. patent for fast channel change

On-demand TV software and solutions provider Espial has been granted a patent (U.S. Patent No. 8,286,217) by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on technology that enables service providers to implement fast channel change on set-top boxes and TVs powered by IPTV networks.

Together with the current patent grant, Espial now has patents with more than 80 claims specifically covering fast channel change technology.