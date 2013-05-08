Espial receives U.S. patent for fast channel change
On-demand TV software and solutions provider Espial has been granted a patent (U.S. Patent No. 8,286,217) by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on technology that enables service providers to implement fast channel change on set-top boxes and TVs powered by IPTV networks.
Together with the current patent grant, Espial now has patents with more than 80 claims specifically covering fast channel change technology.
