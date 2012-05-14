ESE introduces HD/SD-SDI pattern generators

ESE unveiled the DV-229 and DV-230 SDI SD/HD pattern generators at the 2012 NAB Show.

The DV-229 offers two identical outputs, while the DV-230 provides four identical outputs and a genlock input, all of which are located on rear panel BNC connectors.

A front panel LCD and pushbuttons allow for easy setup. Alternatively, a software control panel and USB port can be used to configure the units. Color bars as well as many other patterns are provided. NTSC and PAL are supported in addition to DVITC/RP-188. The DV-229 and the DV-230 also offer closed caption insertion, embedded audio tones and onscreen time code/user text insertion. Both are now available.